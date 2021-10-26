On the Lookout: vehicle, wallet thieves on shopping spree; Safe Streets criminal wanted, again

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman they say stole an SUV, and used the same victim's credit cards to go on a shopping spree.

The 2012 Ford Focus was stolen on September 20th, 2021 from a garage on Whimsical Drive, west of Powers, between North and South Carefree. The victim's wallet that was inside the vehicle was also stolen.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business show the two, having just purchased items with the victim's credit cards -- apparently -- unbothered by their crimes.

The stolen Focus has since been recovered, but the victims have yet to be identified.

If you recognize them or know their whereabouts, contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Pueblo Police are on the lookout for a Safe Streets criminal, who is on the run -- again.

Danny Garcia (PPD)

Danny Garcia, 28, was arrested in July of 2021 on seven warrants, but less than three months later, he hasn't shown up to court.

He is wanted an array of charges, including dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, illegal weapon, driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving under restraint, and registration of a fictitious plate.

If you know where Garcia is, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.