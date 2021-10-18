Man, 21 charged for distributing fentanyl, resulting in death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The US Attorney's Office in Denver says a Colorado Springs man is facing federal charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl near a school, resulting in death.

Nathaniel Corser of Colorado Springs, 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, the grand jury indicted Corser for dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The US Attorney's Office didn't provide more details on who died because of the fentanyl distribution.

If Corser is convicted, he will face a minimum of 25 years and a maximum life sentence.

Corser is being held by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, but a mugshot hasn't been made available.