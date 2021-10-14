Shelter-in-place issued in Manitou Springs following armed robbery

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office activated a shelter-in-place near Highway 24.

According to the alert, there is law enforcement activity in the area of 50 Manitou Avenue. Residents are asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

According to Alex Trefry with the city of Manitou Springs, there was an armed robbery earlier in the day. The suspect involved barricaded themselves in a hotel along Manitou Ave.

At this time, officials weren't able to share how many people were involved in the robbery.

Area of 50 Manitou Ave.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies obtained a warrant for the hotel room at the Park Row Lodge.

Trefry told KRDO some of the occupants of the hotel were evacuated, others were told to shelter in place.

Residents affected will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story.