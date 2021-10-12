Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks the publics help after finding body in Pueblo County

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help after finding the body of a man in eastern Pueblo County.

On September 20, deputies responded to the 1200 block of 33rd Lane after a property owner found a body on his land.

The victim was later identified as Alfonso "Ruben" Diaz.

Now, the sheriff's office is asking for information from anyone who may have seen Diaz before he died or saw anything suspicious in the area of 33rd Lane on September 20.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.