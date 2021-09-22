Detectives investigate after finding body in eastern Pueblo County

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body in Eastern Pueblo County.

Monday, deputies responded to the 1200 block of 33rd Lane after a property owner reportedly found a body on his land. At the scene, deputies found a deceased man.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working on identifying the man and determining the manner and cause of death.

At this time, there is no indication of a threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.