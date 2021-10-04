Community invited to help Silver Key provide Thanksgiving to senior citizens

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Silver Key Senior Services is inviting the community to help make the holidays special for seniors.

For the entire month of October, Southern Colorado residents can donate to the organization's food pantry. The goal is to fill 1,300 bags with trimmings for a memorable Thanksgiving meal for seniors and their families.

"Food is medicine and it's another way to augment and supplement those in need that come through our food pantry every month -- more than 1,300 a month," said Derek Wilson, chief strategy officer with Silver Key. "And that's why we are trying to fill 13-hundred bountiful bags for area seniors in need."

Silver Key says without the community's support, many of their clients would not have a Thanksgiving meal.

The organization asks if you're able, to consider buying spare items and donating them to Silver Key.

Food donations can be dropped off at the following locations until November 1:

Silver Key Campus , 1605 S. Murray Blvd., Monday-Saturday, 9 am - 4 pm

, 1605 S. Murray Blvd., Monday-Saturday, 9 am - 4 pm The Promenade Shops at Briargate , 1885 Briargate Parkway, Suite 503 (Drop off your donation at The Management Office, between Pottery Barn and Paper Source), Monday-Friday, 8 am - 5 pm

, 1885 Briargate Parkway, Suite 503 (Drop off your donation at The Management Office, between Pottery Barn and Paper Source), Monday-Friday, 8 am - 5 pm King Soopers - 3250 Centennial Blvd. Donations welcome during business hours.

- 3250 Centennial Blvd. Donations welcome during business hours. King Soopers Ridgeview Marketplace: 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. Donations welcome during business hours.

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. Donations welcome during business hours. King Soopers Marketplace at Briargate: 9225 N Union Blvd. Donations welcome during business hours.

Items needed are:

Cranberry Sauce, Whole Berry or Jellied, 14 or 16 oz. cans

Dessert Dry Mix (cookie, brownie, muffin mix, etc.)

Green Beans, 14.5 oz. cans

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Dry Stuffing/Dressing, 6 oz. boxes

Gravy Dry-Mix, 0.87 (7/8) oz. packets

Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz cans

Yams/Sweet Potatoes, 29 oz. cans

Monetary donations are also welcome. Silver Key says $20 can provide a full Thanksgiving meal.

For more information on Silver Key's Bountiful Bags campaign, click here.