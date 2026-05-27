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Polis signs into law a new bill targeting aggressive drivers and repeat speeders

KRDO
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New
Published 4:36 PM

COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis recently signed Senate Bill 26-035 into law, which targets aggressive drivers across Colorado. The new legislation aims to address a concerning rise in deadly traffic collisions, with El Paso County leading the state in high-tier speeding violations.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the state is experiencing an increase in fatal traffic accidents. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol indicate that speeding remains a primary factor in these traffic fatalities.

CSP claims that El Paso County recorded 1,727 citations in 2025 for drivers exceeding the posted limit by 20 to 40 mph, making it the county with the highest rate of high-tier speeding violations. Summit County follows El Paso County, with Jefferson County ranking third.

Senate Bill 26-035 introduces stricter penalties for dangerous driving. Drivers found speeding at 100 mph or greater will have four points added to their driving record. Additionally, individuals with multiple speeding violations within a specific period will now receive a summons and complaint upon committing their violation, rather than a penalty assessment notice.

According to officials, the Bill will go into effect on August 12 of this year.

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