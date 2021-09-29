Colorado Springs Marathon in need of volunteers this weekend

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Marathon is this weekend, and more volunteers are needed to keep things running smoothly. There are several major stations that need to be staffed with volunteers for a successful event, according to the Pikes Peak Marathon media contact.

Saturday, October 1st:

Expo and packet pickup at the Hybl Center from 12:00pm to 5:30pm.

Sunday, October 2nd:

Post race refreshments from 6:00am to 10:00am and then 9:30am to 1:30pm.

Kids K from 9:30am to 12:00pm.

Event tear down from 1:00pm-4:30pm.

Click here to sign up for a volunteer opportunity.

Registration to run in the marathon is sold out.