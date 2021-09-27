Falcon High School football team back after sexual misconduct and hazing investigation

News

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon High School Football team was back on the practice field for the first time Monday since being suspended amid a sexual misconduct and hazing investigation.

The team will now be lead by Josh Flores, according to a District 49 spokesperson. Flores started the season at Falcon High as an assistant football coach.

Flores and the Falcon High School principal met with the team and parents on Monday to recommit to behavioral expectations, according to a district spokesperson.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a school resource officer was notified on September 15 about a possible hazing incident involving the football team. The football program at Falcon High was suspended about a week later.

An internal investigation by the district revealed multiple coaches, parents, and players did not report what they knew about alleged hazing and harassment because they feared it would negatively impact the team's season or player's status.

District 49 said some coaches were put on leave last week but would not tell 13 Investigates if the coaches were still employed with the district.

In an email sent out to parents on Friday, the principal said some students received "appropriate consequences" for their misconduct and that some may not be reinstated to the team or leadership roles.

"Our team culture and safety also depends on player leadership that reflects the positive character of Falcon football. The revelation of hazing and harassment has reminded us that our system depends on individuals having the courage to care for each other, even when that care might create some personal discomfort or risk," the principal wrote.