Falcon High School football team suspended amid sexual misconduct investigation

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct among at least one Falcon High School football player, and now the entire team's activities have been suspended.

Falcon High School Principal Darryl Bonds issued an email Tuesday saying they're investigating "reports of serious misconduct associated with the FHS football program."

Lt. Deborah Mynatt with EPCSO confirmed to KRDO that deputies got the report a day and a half ago, and a school resource officer assigned to Falcon High School is leading the investigation.

Nobody has been arrested at this time, but Mynatt said there's the potential for this to be a criminal investigation with the allegation of sexual misconduct.

"The safety of students, families, and staff is non-negotiable," Bonds said in a statement. "We are working diligently to analyze multiple reports and review testimony and other evidence, which adds to the complexity of the investigation. We remain committed to investigating all serious claims until we reach an appropriate, supported conclusion."

Bonds said all activities related to the FHS football program are suspended until further notice. If the suspension overlaps with scheduled games, the Falcons will forfeit, according to CHSAA regulations.

We reached out to Falcon High School Football coach Darrel Gorham and District 49's Athletic Director Chad Belveal but didn't get a response.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.