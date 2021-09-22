CSU-Pueblo student arrested, deputies find large cache of loaded weapons on campus

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a Colorado State University-Pueblo student after finding a large cache of loaded weapons in his possession, including a semi-automatic rifle and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition on campus grounds.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were alerted of threatening and concerning statements made by a CSU-P student.

Witnesses reported the student made threats towards university staff and students. The student, who has previous military experience, allegedly spoke about buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and other guns. According to the sheriff's office, the student said he "liked to kill people."

Monday, detectives with the sheriff's office special investigation unit began monitoring the student, who lives in an on-campus apartment. Detectives found the suspect's 2020 Chevy Silverado on campus and could see in plain view an ammunition box on the floorboard, a bulletproof vest, and a case that appeared large enough to hold a rifle or shotgun.

Tuesday, detectives sought a search warrant for the suspect's truck and his Walking Stick Village apartment. After obtaining the warrant, detectives, who had been surveilling the suspect, followed him to a northside restaurant where he was detained. CSU-Pueblo has a strict policy regarding weapons on campus.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Robert James Killis.

Robert James Killis

When asked if he was carrying any weapons, Killis told deputies he didn't but admitted to having guns in his truck.

Detectives found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun in his truck. There were also several fully loaded high-capacity magazines set up tactically, along with an ammunition box filled with additional rounds of ammunition. Assorted tactical equipment was also found in the vehicle.

After searching his apartment, deputies found another handgun with approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and other suspicious items.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Killis for unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon on a university campus, per CRS 18-12-105.5 (1). He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Out of an overabundance of caution, Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said there will be an added law enforcement presence at the university, and deputies will be available to address any concerns from students and staff.

Taylor also commended the witnesses who came forward.

“By reporting suspicions to our deputies in a timely manner, we were able to quickly investigate and take this person into custody before any harm could be done,” said Taylor.

KRDO reached out to the university Wednesday. At this time, CSU-P officials say questions should be directed to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The school did send out an email to campus with a link to a bulletin posted on the campus safety website, saying Killis is not allowed on campus and if anyone sees him they are to call 9-1-1.

The Sheriff's Office is working with CSU-Pueblo officials, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story.