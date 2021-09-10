Discovery Canyon HS honors local heroes

News

Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001, and a big focus this week around Southern Colorado is helping those who didn't experience it directly to understand what happened.

At Discovery Canyon High School, students have spent parts of the last few days writing letters to first responders and members of the military to say thanks for everything they do.

In fact, there was so much interest that the supply of cards ran out, and the staff had to create more.

None of the students there were even born before the attacks, but they say it is something both their parents and teachers have discussed extensively.

The attacks have even become part of the curriculums in certain D20 classes that relate to American History.