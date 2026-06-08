South America’s culinary capital is the world’s No. 1 city for food, according to Time Out

By Avni Trivedi, CNN

(CNN) — When scoping out a travel itinerary, it all comes down to what a city offers. Some visitors designate an entire day to exploring a historical site or hiking up a mountain to a stunning overlook.

But others have their eyes set on one thing: menus. Exploring a city through its food gives you a taste — literally — of that place. And deciding where to go to follow your cravings this year just got a little easier. Publishing giant Time Out has released a ranked list of the world’s best food cities.

The Peruvian city of Lima came out on top. Widely considered Latin America’s culinary capital, this coastal metropolis is known for seafood delicacies like ceviche and causa Limeña, an elegant cold layered potato dish. For those who want to eat well without making a dent in their wallets, the city was also rated the most affordable for eating out among the 20 food cities on the list.

Virigina Gil, USA Editor at Time Out, says a food city is more than just a great place to eat.

“The cities on this list are known for their ingredients, iconic cuisines and deep-rooted food histories that have influenced how people eat around the world,” Gil said in an email to CNN Travel. “They’re not just where food lovers are flocking today; they’re places that have drawn travelers in search of great meals for decades.”

To get a clear idea of which cities were foodies’ favorites, Time Out surveyed 24,000 local residents across 150 cities worldwide, questioning them on the quality of restaurants and food, affordability at eateries and the culture of the city. Editors and food experts from Time Out evaluated the findings and only included the highest-ranked city in each country.

Coming in at No. 2 for the second year in a row, Bangkok, Thailand, offers an “unmatched street food culture,” according to Time Out. Culinary adventures in this city offer sweet, spicy, sour and salty flavors across famous dishes that can cost less than $5.

Mexico City comes in third, offering a diverse food scene ranging from Michelin-star restaurants to local street markets. The taco al pastor, a favorite featuring pork and pineapple, is even honored in a “taco corridor” located on Lorenzo Boturini, a 12-block stretch in the eastern part of the city.

In fourth place, London is considered to have one of the most diverse food scenes in the world. You can find virtually every cuisine from every part of the globe, all wrapped up in one place. The UK city scored highest on the list among locals for restaurant quality. Borough Market, perhaps the city’s oldest food market, dating back to the 12th century, is considered a must-try for many tourists.

Barcelona, Spain, where the food scene is heavily influenced by its Mediterranean history, rounds out the top five. Time Out notes the local markets and Catalan traditions that make this city one of the best. Some local staples to sample include Pa amb tomàquet (tomato bread) and patatas bravas.

Gil noticed a common thread after combing through the data: A genuine love of food.

“Each place has its own dynamic history — migration patterns that gave rise to new dishes, native ingredients that shape its gastronomic identity, and culinary traditions that continue to influence how people eat today,” Gil said.

The top US city on the list comes in at No. 15: New York City. Time Out highlights the connection between New York’s food scene and its rich immigrant history. A collection of cuisines from those who moved from overseas, the city boasts some of the best pizza, bagels, pastrami and more.

Time Out’s best cities for food in 2026

Lima, Peru

Bangkok, Thailand

Mexico City, Mexico

London, United Kingdom

Barcelona, Spain

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Melbourne, Australia

Beijing, China

Athens, Greece

Lisbon, Portugal

Cape Town, South Africa

Osaka, Japan

Bangalore, India

Naples, Italy

New York City, USA

Hong Kong

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marseille, France

Copenhagen, Denmark

Medellin, Colombia

The-CNN-Wire

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