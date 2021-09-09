Detectives look for additional victims in El Paso County sexual assault case

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for possible additional victims in a sexual assault case.

In August, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit began investigating a sexual assault case. Detectives believe the suspect, 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta, was using social media platforms to contact and lure juveniles.

Detectives arrested Abeyta for various sexual offenses.

Now, detectives are looking for additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidents involving Abeyta.

If anyone has any information or was a victim, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.