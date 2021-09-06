Stetson Hills neighborhood hit with string of car break-ins

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs neighborhood is on edge after a string of recent car break-ins.

Sunday around 3 a.m., a group was caught on camera breaking into cars in Stetson Hills. At least three different neighbors posted videos of the break-ins on the Nextdoor app, a social platform that connects residents to their neighbors.

In the videos, the suspects are trying car doors, smashing windows, and destroying property.

They were seen driving slow in a red SUV-type vehicle.

Despite the videos, though, the suspects have yet to be caught.

One neighbor told KRDO the thieves cut a hole into the soft top of her stepson's new Jeep.

"We actually just got it a year and a half ago, and my husband and stepson have been working to fix it up for him. He gets his license next month," said Jade Baker.

While they didn't find anything inside his Jeep, she's now stuck with a $1,000 repair bill.

"I'm sure these kids probably don't care whose property they vandalized, but I'm assuming they're all teenagers and they potentially vandalized somebody's vehicle they go to school with or may know," said Baker.

When asked if police are investigating the break-ins, the Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO they're "aware" of the videos.

Neighbors did tell KRDO they filed police reports.

In July, the Colorado Springs Police Department Crime Prevention Unit launched the 9 PM Routine campaign. The goal was to encourage residents daily to make sure their vehicles were locked to deter break-ins and auto thefts.

Since that campaign launched, CSPD says they haven't noticed an uptick in break-ins.

However, Baker says her stepsons' Jeep was locked, which is why the thieves destroyed the soft top.