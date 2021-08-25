Man from Castle Rock shot defending infant son in Miami

News

MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO) -- A man from Castle Rock was fatally shot in Miami Tuesday night while protecting his one-year-old son.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield was eating dinner with his wife, son, and extended relatives when a man with a gun walked into a restaurant.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Tamarius Blair David Jr. from Georgia, told investigators he decided to randomly shoot Wakefield because he was "high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered."

ABC News reports the victim's uncle, Mike Wakefield, told the Miami Herald that his nephew died protecting his child.

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying it’s time to die. He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” said Mike Wakefield. “Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

Mike Wakefield was not at the restaurant when the shooting happened but heard the account from other family members.

Following the shooting, witnesses say Davis began dancing before he fled the scene. Investigators later found the suspect in a nearby alley and took him into custody.

People tried resuscitating Wakefield, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's mother, Lora Wakefield, said her son will be remembered as the

Davis faces two felony charges, second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Miami-Dad County Jail.