Family remembers father of ten killed in Pueblo, police search for suspect

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a man connected to the death of a 36-year-old man.

On Thursday, August 19, Mack Glover was in front of a laundromat at 1700 block of Troy Avenue. Around 10:15 p.m., police say a white Dodger Charger pulled into the parking lot. Someone inside of the vehicle began shooting, killing Glover in his red sedan.

Glover's family told KRDO he was the ultimate family man, a father to ten children.

"He was their superhero. He had them convinced that he was invincible. And they are broken-hearted," said Angelina Maestas, his former wife.

Glover, a rapper and comedian, was new to Pueblo. His family says he was visiting and planned to become the caretaker for his grandmother.

"He was very calm, caring, collective thinking. He would know how to resolve a situation or diffuse a situation or circumstance such as this," said his cousin Jeanetta Franklin.

August 20, Pueblo police obtained a 1st-degree Murder arrest warrant for 33-year-old, Mathew James Archuletta in connection to Glover's killing.

Archuletta is described as Hispanic, 5’7”, 228 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. Archuletta was a 2018 Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force wanted criminal.

Mathew Archuletta via Pueblo Police

Police are currently looking for Archuletta and the white Dodger Charger used in connection to the crime.

Glover's family is pleading for public help in locating Archuletta and the vehicle used.

"Somebody knows something, somebody knows something about his whereabouts to bring him out and give our family justice," Franklin said. "To give our family a sense of peace, so that when we lay our cousin to rest, this whole situation will be laid to rest."