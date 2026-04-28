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More Storms Ahead for Southern Colorado with a Rain/Snow Potential by the End of the Week

KRDO
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New
Published 3:27 PM

This evening we will see mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Most areas will be on the dry side. We will see overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s for most communities along the I-25 Corridor, with colder temperatures in the High Country.

Precipitation chances increase again Wednesday with more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could produce heavy rain, and small hail. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will also bring us another chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms here in Southern Colorado. Once again, there is a potential for heavy rain and small size hail with some of the storms that do develop. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will be cold enough for some snow showers here along the I-25 Corridor, including Colorado Springs and Monument overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. We are still fine tuning the forecast, and its still too far ahead to talk snowfall totals. But be prepared for the possibility of Wintry Weather for the Friday morning commute. Some of communities in the High Country could pick up some decent snowfall totals.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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