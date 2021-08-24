Pueblo food truck, ‘Fire&Ice’ fed fire fighters during Albany Fire

News

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) - A Pueblo man's heart is full after helping feed the firefighters who battled a massive fire at the Albany Events Center earlier this month.

Texas native Ukiah Ramirez, owner of the Fire & Ice BBQ food truck, is all too familiar with the act of giving.

"I grew up as a Jehovah's Witness and so my passion stems from that and helping others -- anytime there's natural disasters, it makes me want to help those who help others," said Ramirez.

On Aug. 9, Ramirez and his wife were set up at a local brewery, Walter's Brewery and Taproom, but when they saw the massive smoke plume from a fire at the Albany Events Center, they rushed over to the scene.

"When we saw that fire and how they were battling that blaze on that hot day, it was a no-brainer, we were happy to do it. However many plates we served that day, it will never be enough to say thank you," Ramirez said.

The Pueblo Fire department also responded with a heart of gratitude, not only through posts on social media, but also by presenting the owners of the food truck with a gold token and a thank you card.

"They had nothing but gratitude, I am getting chills as I tell you that, but it was an honor for us to feed them," added Ramirez.

Though this isn't Ramirez's first time giving back to first responders, in 2018 he initiated a nationwide effort to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts that gain nationwide recognition.

"Between the American Red Cross and the bbq chain I was working for at the time, we had a nationwide effort so we were able to feed more than 250,000 people -- we had celebrities hop on and feeding the people throughout the neighborhood, so this just drove me to help out even more," Ramirez said.

His passion to help those who help others is something he hopes to continue. For a schedule of their food truck locations head on over to their Facebook page.

