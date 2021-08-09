Crews respond to fire at event center building in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke began billowing out of the Albany Event Center in Pueblo Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish flames.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. near 7th Street and Albany Ave. At this time it's not clear what caused the fire or how far it has spread.

A viewer sent KRDO video of smoke pouring out of the top of the building. Drone video sent by Chris Osorio shows flames engulfing parts of the roof of the building.

Video: David Springer

Pueblo police are asking people to avoid the area of E. Albany Ave. and E. 7th St.

Please avoid the area of E. Albany Ave and E. 7th St. Pueblo Fire Department is fighting a large structure fire in the area pic.twitter.com/TBTYULpNxg — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 9, 2021

ROAD CLOSURES AVOID THE AREA



Please find an alternative route as these roads are closed.



E 8th St. Bridge is closed from the intersection of N Santa Fe Ave & E 8th St. to the intersection of E 8th St. and N Erie.



The intersection of E 6th St. and Albany Ave is also closed. pic.twitter.com/foTEaUSJ3T — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 9, 2021

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that visibility was low in the area because of the fire.

#I25: Fire department activity between Exit 99A - CO 96; 6th Street and Exit 99B - 13th Street. Low visibility in area due to a fire. Use caution. https://t.co/B6wmqFSWD6 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 9, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.