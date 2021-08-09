Skip to Content
today at 4:39 PM
Published 4:16 PM

Crews respond to fire at event center building in Pueblo

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke began billowing out of the Albany Event Center in Pueblo Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish flames.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. near 7th Street and Albany Ave. At this time it's not clear what caused the fire or how far it has spread.

A viewer sent KRDO video of smoke pouring out of the top of the building. Drone video sent by Chris Osorio shows flames engulfing parts of the roof of the building.

Video: David Springer

Pueblo police are asking people to avoid the area of E. Albany Ave. and E. 7th St.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that visibility was low in the area because of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Andrew McMillan

