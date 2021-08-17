Pueblo County Sheriff investigating suspicious death after body found in rural area

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after finding a body in rural eastern Pueblo County.

Around noon on Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a dead body being found near 62nd Lane.

At this time, the sheriff's office is investigating this as a suspicious death. The official cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

The identity of the person has also not been released. This is a developing story.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.