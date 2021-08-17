On the Lookout: Pueblo County Fleet Office computers stolen

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is sounding the alarm about a man who stole $13,000 worth of computers and electronics from the county's fleet office, located at 701 W. 4th Street.

The crime happened July 29th. Several blurry images of the suspect show him walking and riding a dark-colored bicycle, with reflector lights, near the building. He was wearing a backpack as well.

Pueblo County Fleet Burglary Suspect (PCSO)

The suspect was last seen riding north, and then west of 6th Street.

If you know anything about the crime, call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Investigators are also looking for a burglary suspect who stole items from a car, parked in a Pueblo West driveway.

The crime happened in the early morning hours of July 30th, off Fairknoll Court.

The suspect -- a slender, tall young male -- was caught on surveillance camera rifling through the owner's vehicle. He was able to steal several items from inside. The suspect was wearing green track pants, a white t-shirt, black baseball hat, and orange backpack. He also had on gloves.

Fairknoll Court Burglary Suspect (PCSO)

If you have any information on the crime -- or recognize the suspect -- call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

The Safe Streets Task Force is also looking for Alexis Valverde.

Alexis Valverde (PPD)

The 25-year-old is wanted on a federal felony warrant for amphetamines.

Valverde has a series of dotted tattoos above her left eye, and a cursive writing tattoo on her neck.

If you know where Valverde is, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.