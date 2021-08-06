Two Monument parents grieve the loss of their only two sons, warn this could happen to anyone

News

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- After spending a minute or two with Matt and Shelly Riviere, it was evident how proud they are of their two sons, 19-year-old Stephen and 21-year-old Andrew.

The family moved to a 5-acre property in Monument back in 2006.

"We have a lot of memories, and I think that there's a lot of love in this family.," said Matt.

Their sons had just moved in together and both worked full time. They were just starting to find their way in life and getting excited about their next moves. Stephen was considering going to college next year, while Andrew was thinking about going to trade school to be a mechanic.

"Stephen, my youngest was very witty, and Andrew, my oldest was the goof," Matt said. "They just had a great time together really bonded as brothers."

Then, on July 25, 2021, the Riviere's got a phone call that no parent can be prepared to get. Their sons were gone.

"The Coroner's Office said that they had gotten Oxycodone, Blue M30 is what they called it on the street, it was street pressed -- and unbeknownst to them was cut with fentanyl," Matt said.

Both boys tried a pill at a party, neither ever made it home.

"They made a series of choices. They weren't drug abusers. They weren't drug addicts. They, you know, held their jobs. They were great-hearted kids," Matt said.

Now, the Riviere's are desperately trying to warn others that what happened to them and their sons could just as easily happen to you.

"It looks like Oxycodone. I mean, that's horrible that they would do that anyway, we're just devastated that they wanted to try that, but they didn't know that it was poison. That's what it was," Shelly said.

Fentanyl is a painkiller similar to morphine, but it's 50 to 100 times stronger. Authorities say drug dealers are cutting pills with fentanyl and selling them as name-brand painkillers because it's significantly cheaper to produce. Since it's so strong, however, if the dosing is just slightly off, the pills can be lethal.

Colorado Springs Police said Fentanyl is a big problem across the country, and it's absolutely taking lives in Colorado Springs.

"Just don't waste any time with your kids. Don't be so busy that you don't spend amazing time with your kids," Shelly said.

Matt and Shelly are holding a memorial for Stephen and Andrew on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Fox Run Regional Park in Monument. They've invited the entire community to come out and honor the lives of their boys and hear their stories. They expect a large turnout.