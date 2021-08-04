Inmate caught after escaping Four Mile Correctional Center in Cañon City

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate is back in custody after escaping the Four Mile Correctional Center in Cañon City.

According to the Department of Corrections, minimum-security inmate Nicholas Romero walked away while outside on facility grounds during the course of his normal work assignment shortly after 11 a.m.

A civilian reported seeing someone who matched Romero's description on Mackenzie Road near the prison complex at 11:53 a.m.

The Cañon City Search Team, the Office of the Inspector General, and local law enforcement responded to the search.

The DOC announced Romero had been located at 1:45 p.m.