Pueblo police involved in standoff with juvenile

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is involved in a standoff with a minor.

According to PPD, officers responded to 400 W. 13th St. Tuesday morning trying to contact a "male juvenile" suspect. Police believe the suspect has a history of incidents involving weapons.

Officers say this situation stems from a drive-by shooting that happened at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Jackson St.

PPD called in SWAT and is working on obtaining a search warrant.

This is a developing story.