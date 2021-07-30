Motorized cars give toddlers with disabilities ability to move on their own

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a program gave toddlers with developmental disabilities the chance to move around on their own with customized motorized cars.

The program is called Go Baby Go. At Scheels in the Northgate area, volunteers built and customized small motorized cars for children who have disabilities or delays who cannot walk unassisted.

Parents were then able to decorate the cars before their children took them out for a spin.

For many children, this was the first time they were able to control their own movement.

Go Baby Go was designed by the University of Delaware and works to help children become more independent.

