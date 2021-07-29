Nonprofit hosts Denim Day event in Colorado Springs, supporting sexual assault survivors

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co., (KRDO) - Local nonprofit group Finding Our Voices hosted a Denim Day Show Thursday at the Pioneer Museum Gazebo in Colorado Springs to support victims of sexual assault.

Internationally, Denim Day is a day when people wear jeans with the purpose of supporting survivors of sexual assault and showcasing their commitment to exposing harmful behaviors surrounding sexual violence.

The event featured models wearing denim jeans donated by local stores. The models will carry signs with statistics and facts of sexual assault.

Denim became the symbol after a judge in Italy overturned a rape conviction because the 18-year-old victim happened to be wearing skinny jeans at the time of the incident.

According to the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network, every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted.

Denim Day is usually celebrated in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions the nonprofit held event in July.

For more information on how to donate you can head to their website.