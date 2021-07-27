Two Colorado officers charged after violent arrest Friday

News

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado police officer is facing felony charges after he allegedly beat a man with his pistol, choked him, and threatened to kill him while attempting an arrest for trespassing.



Aurora Police Officer John Haubert is under investigation for attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and felony menacing in connection with the Friday incident, according to arrest warrant affidavits written by an Aurora police detective and obtained by The Denver Post.



Officer Francine Martinez faces charges for allegedly not intervening in Haubert’s purported use of force, the documents say. Both officers have turned themselves in. It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.



Haubert and Martinez were dispatched Friday afternoon to investigate a trespassing report. The officers encountered three people who had outstanding felony warrants and tried to arrest them. Two ran way, the documents say.



Haubert drew his pistol and pointed it at the third suspect, allegedly grabbed the back of his neck, pressed his gun against the man’s head, then struck the man's head with his pistol at least seven times while ordering him to lie on his stomach, the documents say. Haubert allegedly choked the man until the man had trouble speaking.



Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson addressed the incident at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

During the press conference, Wilson said the suspect was unaware he had an outstanding warrant and it appeared to be parole-related. The man, identified as Kyle Vinson, was unarmed.

According to an affidavit obtained by 9News, Vinson suffered serious injuries, including:

Burise and cut on forehead

Right eye was half swollen shut and bruised

Cut on top of th head that required five stitches

Burising on chest area

Additionally, during the press conference, the body camera footage showing Haubert and Martinez during the incident was released.

Watch the press conference below, the footage does contain graphic imagery including blood: