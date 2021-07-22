A Pueblo family serves those that serve

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last two years, the Herrera family have brought it upon themselves to host a free picnic for the Pueblo Police and Fire departments.

Nick and Roseanna Herrera make all of the barbecue in house, and they pay for other food and drink themselves for both departments.

“We do it in honor of the police department," Nick Herrera said. "They go out everyday and sacrifice leaving their husbands and their wives and their children and they don’t know what they are going to encounter. And we think that needs to be shown a little respect."

Today, the first responders were served pulled pork, ribs, and potato salad. All of which were police officer approved.

“It was great like always. He’s a barbecue master in my mind," Sergeant Frank Ortega said.

This year, more than most, the Herrera family felt a call to serve those that risk their lives everyday.

"There is a lot of I think disrespect to the police," Herrera said. "I think that they put their lives out there on the line for us, and this is just a way for us to give it back to the community."

The Herrera family plans to continue to tradition annually, while continuing to be in service of those that serve.