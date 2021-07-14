News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Visiting Colorado's State Parks will cost less for people who pay for an annual pass.

The new Colorado Wild Annual Pass will provide discounted access to state parks. The pass reduces the annual state park pass from $80 a year to less than $30 by 2023.

The Colorado Wild Annual Pass is a vehicle-displayed pass that can be added when people register their cars, trucks, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. The pass will be available the next time Coloradans go to the DMV to register a car or renew tags.

