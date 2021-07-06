On the Lookout: Duo burglarizes home in Pueblo’s Mesa Junction neighborhood

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's one thing to have your property broken into; another to see the two suspects in the act.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are trying to identify a male and female who burglarized a home in the 600 block of Jackson Street. The crime happened on June 26th.

There are clear pictures of the suspects in the act. The female suspect looks directly into a camera, and another camera captures a male rummaging around in what appears to be the home's kitchen.

If you recognize either suspect, contact Officer Verdugo at 719-553-3332 or Officer Roberts at 719-553-3368. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

It's no secret: the cost of building materials has skyrocketed. That fact has criminals targeting the goods.

Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office need help to identify who stole more than $12,600 in wood products from a new home construction site on the Saint Charles Mesa. The crime happened sometime between noon on Sunday, June 20th and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The suspect was driving a white GMC flatbed truck with a trailer. In addition, the truck was hauling a Bobcat skid.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.