Pueblo police: man robs Pueblo credit union

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery on Tuesday.

According to police, a man entered the Power Credit Union on E. Evans Avenue at 9:15 a.m. and handed a teller a note, saying they were being robbed.

No weapon was seen during the robbery.

Pueblo police say the man left the area in a silver 2-door car.

The suspect is described as a younger man, skinny build, 6-foot, and was wearing a yellow construction helmet, orange reflective vest, black pants, white long sleeve shirt, red gloves, with a gray gator neck that covered his nose and mouth.

Pueblo Police shared a video of the suspect both inside and outside of the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719)-320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.