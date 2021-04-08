Suspicious items found at Pearl Street Mall deemed not a threat

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pearl Street Mall in Boulder is back open after three suspicious items shut down the area Thursday.

The Boulder Police Department says someone called the records division Thursday morning, saying multiple explosive devices with remote-controlled ignitions were placed near 13th and Pear Street.

Multiple agencies responded, and police sent out a shelter-in-place alert to about 18,000 households.

After finding and checking out the items, police determined they were not a threat.

"We understand right now, tensions run a little bit higher. People are understandably on edge. But like any other threat, we take everything very seriously -- we wanted to make sure there was no threat to the area," said Dionne Waugh, with the Boulder Police Department.

Police are now trying to find the person who made the call. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333