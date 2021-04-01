Owlets safe thanks to the Colorado Springs Fire Department

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two owlets are safe and back with its family thanks to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Thursday, Truck 9 worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reunite two owlets with their family.

According to CPW, the two great horned owlets were roughly 15-days-old or less and covered in down feathers.

courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW Wildlife Officer Corey Adler carefully picked up each owlet individually and gently handed them to firefighter Eli Neshiem.

Neshiem then climbed the engine ladder and safely placed the baby owls back in their nest.

photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CPW said it's common for owlets to fall from their nests in late winter and early spring when their wings are not strong enough.

photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

If you find an owlet that appears to be lost, contact CPW.