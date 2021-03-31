Man crashes into La Junta Police Department SUV

News

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Las Animas man could face DUI charges after he hit a police car early Wednesday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Christopher Haugen, 38, ran a stop sign at Harriett Ave. and 5th St. and crashed into a La Junta Police Department SUV.

Lt. Mitchell Zgorzynski was the only occupant in the police SUV at the time of the crash.

Haugen and Zgorzynski were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and they are expected to be okay. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Haugen now faces charges of reckless driving and possibly driving under the influence.