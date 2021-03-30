Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for sexually assaulting a child

News

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, Paul Alex Sandoval's last known address was in Blanca.

He is described as 5'11 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office at (719)-589-5807.