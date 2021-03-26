“20/20” episode focuses on the Kelsie Schelling case

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night on NewsChannel 13, ABC's "20/20" looks into the Kelsie Schelling case.

ABC News reports this is the first time her mother, Laura Saxton, has spoken out since the man accused of killing Schelling was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Schelling went missing in February 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo to visit Donthe Lucas. She was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

On March 8, a jury found Lucas guilty of murder in the first-degree after weeks of testimony.

Despite the conviction, Schelling's remains have not been found.

“I'm never going to recover without getting her back,” Saxton said to 20/20 reporters. “I still have nowhere to go to take her flowers, to go sit and talk with her, take her balloons on her birthday, go to her on the holidays. I have nothing. Donthe [Lucas] took that away from me.”

The "20/20" episode also features commentary from KRDO Reporter Dan Beedie.

The episode airs Friday night at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 13.