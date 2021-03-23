On the Lookout: rage against the (ATM) machine suspect sought

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man so upset he couldn't get cash from an ATM, he's now being sought for felony criminal mischief.

The night of March 9, 2021, a white man with scruffy facial hair attacked an uncompliant ATM with a golf club. Because of the extensive damage done, he could face charges, if caught.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 24 and 40, 5'6" to 5'8" in height, with a medium build.

ATM Suspect (Courtesy CSPD)

If you recognize the suspect, or have information about the crime, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.