Councilwoman will continue to represent Colorado Springs City Council District 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Unlike the other five city council districts, which are dominated by male candidates, City Council District 4 in Southeast Colorado Springs will elect one of two women.

Incumbent Yolanda Avila is running for her second term on the city council in the April 6 municipal election.

Yolanda Avila

Avila considers herself the 'daughter of the district.' She said she’s lived in or near Southeast Colorado Springs since 1967.

Avila was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease that has a prognosis of blindness. Her guide dog Puma accompanies her to the many board, commission, and committee meetings.

“We’re the most diverse district in the state,” said Avila. “So I want everyone to know that they belong.”

During her time on council, Avila said she’s focused on improving accessibility for residents through expanded bus routes and safer streets and sidewalks.

“I have results,” said Avila. “There was never an urban renewal authority ever. Our streets were so bad and our sidewalks. I really worked hard for all of our constituents.”

All Colorado Springs city council members also serve on the Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors. Recently, the city council approved a gas rate hike amounting to an average of $308 over 14 months to cover the cost of natural gas tied to a February cold snap. An electric rate increase is also expected to be approved by the council on Tuesday.

KRDO Newschannel 13 asked Councilwoman Avila how the utility board will prevent customers from having to pay significant rate increases tied to the price of natural gas in the future.

“We’re not gaining any profit because it’s a municipal-owned utilities,” said Avila. “It’s the rate-payers that own the utilities. That’s what we are being charged as a utility.”

Regina English

Challenger Regina English has lived in district 4 for more than two decades. She serves as the Vice President for the Harrison School District 2 Board of Education.

“Not to discount any of the work that has been done, but it calls for a different voice, a different style of leadership,” English said. “You can have a seat at the table, but not a voice. So I’m bringing the strong voice of district 4.”

English said police accountability is very important to her. The City council will play a crucial role in voting for or against recommendations from the city’s new police accountability board this summer.

“We lost Devon Bailey here in district 4 and the representation wasn’t as adamant as I would be to make sure that things like this don’t happen,” English said.

English believes as a Black woman, she represents the voice of the diverse district well.

“City council doesn’t reflect what we look like,” said English. “I want to change that narrative and make it more welcoming for not only Black people but others who really cannot identify with someone who’s currently on council.”

Both candidates discussed the need for more affordable housing in City Council District 4.

