Colorado Springs police accountability board gets to work on four issues

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Since Colorado Springs City Council approved the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission last summer, LETAC meets bi-monthly to take notes for now.

Stephen Kern is a retired public school teacher. He serves as the vice-chair of LETAC. Kern said the commission is focusing on four key law enforcement issues: communications, racial bias, crisis response, and use of force.

“For the first several months of 2021, we’ve set up what we’re kind of calling ‘Listening and Learning,’” said Kern. “So the commission obviously has got a tremendous amount of ground to cover. It’s almost like the preverbal trying to swallow an elephant.”

The 13-person commission meets from 6 to 8 p.m. virtually every first and third Monday of the month. LETAC listens to presentations from CSPD on one of the four principles before asking questions. LETAC is also scheduling monthly townhall-type meetings to hear citizens’ concerns and feedback.

Kern anticipates by May, the commission could be ready to begin giving recommendations to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Kern said, even then, the commission doesn’t have any official power over CSPD.

“In the end, it will be up to the city council to adopt those recommendations,” he said. “And then, they themselves need to turn to the mayor’s office, because ultimately it’s the mayor who supervises the police department.”

Kern said it’s something to take into consideration when electing city council representatives on April 6.

People can reach out to LETAC either to make a comment or attend a meeting by calling 719-385-5540 or emailing LETAC@Coloradosprings.gov. You can also find the link to their meetings here.