2,500 Colorado Springs voters will recieve two ballots due to technical error

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A technical error at the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office will lead to 2,500 voters receiving two ballots instead of one.

The City Clerk's Office asks those people to vote once, and shred the other ballot. They say if both are returned, only one ballot will count.

"We do have plenty of security guards in place within our system. Like I said, we flagged those. We know exactly who they are because of the unique identifiers for each voter," said Sarah Johnson, Colorado Springs City Clerk. "So we will hand it on our site and ensure there are not two ballots counted for anyone."

Tuesday, the City Clerk's Office conducted an accuracy test of the ballot counting system, which happens before and after each election.

For the upcoming election, ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on April 6.

For mail-in ballots, the City Clerk's Office recommends posting it at least nine days before the election or use one of the drop-off boxes across the city.

