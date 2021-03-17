$300 storm becomes $400 as Colorado Springs Utilities recommends new rate hike

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A late February winter weather event is becoming more expensive for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

Just last week, a gas rate increase went into effect to cover the abnormally high cost of natural gas during the storm. The average cost per Colorado Springs Utilities customer works out to about $308 over 14 months. It's an even bigger increase for commercial and industrial customers.

Now, the Colorado Springs Utilities Board is recommending customers also pay an increased rate for electricity. The average proposed cost to residential customers is about $6.93 additional per month for 13 months or about $90 overall.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the electric rate hike would pay for the increased cost of natural gas CSU used to provide electricity to customers during that time.

Colorado Springs City Council will vote on the increase at its regular meeting Tuesday.

If approved, the electric rate adjustment would go into effect on April 1, 2021. It would expire at the same time as the recent gas rate increase, on April 1, 2022.

Watch KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10:00 to hear Colorado Springs Utilities’ chief financial officer explain why a planned power outage was not an option to offset the cost.