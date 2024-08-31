Nice Labor Day Weekend ahead!

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs a touch warmer in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and high 80s for Pueblo. Isolated showers and storms possible across the high country, especially around the Central Mountain Valley.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few afternoon and/or evening storms. Highs a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3:00 p.m. Temperatures will be right around average with low 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo.