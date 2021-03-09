The $300 snowstorm: Council approves utility rate increase in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council approved Colorado Springs Utilities' rate increase Tuesday to pay for a huge increase in costs incurred during one winter storm event in late February.
Council unanimously approved a rate increase of $21.99 for the next 14 months, going into effect on March 11.
The average cost per Colorado Springs resident works out to about $308 over the 14 months. It's an even bigger increase for commercial and industrial customers.
This comes after we reported that CSU was looking into how it would pay for a big shift in natural gas costs in late February. When the winter storm hit, many natural gas lines froze and limited supply, driving up wholesale costs. The utility company says that because it's a non-profit, it passes the costs onto customers whether they go up or down.
During a normal time period, natural gas would be purchased at about $2.50/Dekatherm, but it spiked up to nearly $200/Dekatherm, according to CSU.
On the same day the rate hike was approved, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a news release urging federal energy regulators to protect Coloradans from the costs due to those spikes. Weiser said he has concerns about reports that an investment bank "benefited from a $210 million 'windfall' from the gas and electricity price swing."
AG @pweiser today urged federal energy regulators to protect Coloradans from utility bill spikes in the wake of the February winter storm in a letter he sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission: https://t.co/j4vu7Ubww0 pic.twitter.com/MKEfuoFLXw— CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) March 9, 2021
CSU said it will suspend disconnects until further notice and offered resources for customers who need assistance.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments
6 Comments
More people will be heading for the food pantries due to this increase.
…
ColoFornia Springs City Coucil also recently voted to increase the Storm Water ‘Tax” this after they already swindled us with a illegal storm water tax back a while ago. Many did not pay it and were never forced to while those of us who did never got a refund, outright thivery.
…
Never trust government at any level they represent lobbyist’s, corporations, anyone who can buy them while “We the people” are endlessly screwed over.
Honestly, if an expense of $22/month sends someone to the food pantry there are much deeper issues occurring and I hope they are able to get the help that they need
And food stamps and social security were meant to temporarily. It’s this kind of thinking that leads to $1.9 trillion boondoggles! Why don’t go ahead pay for everyone else’s $22 – since it’s only $22.
It is the culmination of all the increases people have been burdening and continue to that is hurting people. This utility increase just adds more weight to the pile of cost increases people are breaking under in ColoFornia Springs.
…
Try to see the big picture “ColoFornia Guy”.
And they’re only getting started…better put on those suspenders and pull up them bootstraps. Always the hard-working, mostly law-abiding citizens who pay WAY more than their fair share to support the illegals, bureaucratic elites and degenerates. Thanks, city council, for sticking-it to us!!!
First time in over 40 years I remember my utilities going up over a cold snap.