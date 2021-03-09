The $300 snowstorm: Council approves utility rate increase in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council approved Colorado Springs Utilities' rate increase Tuesday to pay for a huge increase in costs incurred during one winter storm event in late February.

Council unanimously approved a rate increase of $21.99 for the next 14 months, going into effect on March 11.

The average cost per Colorado Springs resident works out to about $308 over the 14 months. It's an even bigger increase for commercial and industrial customers.

This comes after we reported that CSU was looking into how it would pay for a big shift in natural gas costs in late February. When the winter storm hit, many natural gas lines froze and limited supply, driving up wholesale costs. The utility company says that because it's a non-profit, it passes the costs onto customers whether they go up or down.

During a normal time period, natural gas would be purchased at about $2.50/Dekatherm, but it spiked up to nearly $200/Dekatherm, according to CSU.

On the same day the rate hike was approved, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a news release urging federal energy regulators to protect Coloradans from the costs due to those spikes. Weiser said he has concerns about reports that an investment bank "benefited from a $210 million 'windfall' from the gas and electricity price swing."

CSU said it will suspend disconnects until further notice and offered resources for customers who need assistance.

