El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body of a woman found on Old Pueblo Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found a body at the intersection of Old Pueblo Road and Midway Ranch Road.

At 1:35 p.m., the El Paso County Communications Center dispatched deputies to the area on a report of a body found.

Deputies say they found an adult woman dead.

The identity of the woman will be released once the Coroner's Office makes a positive identification and the next of kin has been notified.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office say the Major Crimes Unit has assumed responsibility over the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Tip Line on (719)-520-6666.