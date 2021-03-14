Man arrested after stealing an SUV, crashing it, then running into a nearby home

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSPD said a man stole a car, crashed it into a parked car, then ran into a home on W Platte Ave., Saturday evening.

According to police, the suspect, who police identified as Angelo Santistevens, got into a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in the 1400 block of S. Tejon street around 5:45 Saturday evening and drove off.

Police said Santistevens reportedly gained access to the vehicle because the owner left it running, unattended, and unsecured.

A few minutes later a citizen called police to report a car matching the stolen SUV, was driving recklessly around the area of 15th and Colorado.

Shortly after that, police received another call that the stolen SUV crashed through a yard and into a parked car.

Santistevens reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot to a home in the 1900 block of West Platte Avenue. The resident was at the home when the suspect broke in, but was able to safely lock themselves in another section of the home.

Officers took Santistevens into custody without incident and now faces multiple criminal and traffic charges. He was booked into jail.

CSPD wants to remind drivers to lock their vehicles, and never leave your car running and unattended.