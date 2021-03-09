Pueblo DA fully anticipates Lucas appeal after guilty verdict

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After eight years, the family and friends of Kelsie Schelling can breathe a sigh of relief. On Monday, former Pueblo high school basketball star Donthe Lucas was found guilty of murdering Schelling - his pregnant girlfriend.

However, family and prosecutors say this case is far from being over.

Schelling's remains are still missing, and the Pueblo County District Attorney's office is preparing for the Lucas defense to appeal.

"I was an old defense councilman, and that's what you do. You look for any errors the government has made," said Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner at a press conference at his offices on Tuesday. "I'm confident this trial team didn't make any significant errors, but I would also be naive to think an appeal might not take place."

On February 4th, 2013, 21-year-old Schelling drove from Denver to visit Lucas in Pueblo. Since then, no one has seen or heard from Kelsie.

Minutes after Monday's guilty verdict, Lucas was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kevin Torres, the lead investigator with CBI on the Schelling case since 2016, was called to the witness stand during the Lucas trial. He spoke Thursday at the press conference held at the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office.

"Mr. Lucas was ahead of the ball at every turn from the start," said Torres when he was asked why it took 8 years to obtain a guilty verdict. "By no fault of anybody, just the way the case started. Eventually, we had to overcome that, and I think this team did."

Prosecutors convinced a jury Lucas was guilty without Schelling's body, a murder weapon, or a definitive crime scene. Instead, they used evidence such as surveillance video and text messages.

"We were able to put this case together through circumstantial evidence," said Chostner. "As difficult as it was, it is not impossible. Fortunately, I had a great team."

Lucas may have been convicted in her death, but Kelsie Schelling's remains are still missing. The family has not given up their search.

"I do believe we would still offer the $50,000 reward if someone were to find her remains," said Kelsie Schelling's mother Laura Saxton. "I never want to give up on trying to bring her home."