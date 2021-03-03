Colorado Springs Fire Department donates fire engine to sister city in Mexico

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department donated one of its used fire engines to a small town in Mexico.

Wednesday's donation marks the ninth piece of live-saving fire equipment to be donated to Nuevo Casas Grandes.

Nuevo Casas Grandes sits about 50 miles south of the Texas border and is just slightly larger than the town of Walsenburg.

Colorado Springs and Nuevo Casas Grandes have been sister cities since 1996. Throughout the last 25 years, Colorado Springs has donated school buses, computers, and other school supplies.



