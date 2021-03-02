Campgrounds near Cañon City taking accepting reservations March 8th

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting March 8, the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office will begin accepting reservations for the 2021 camping season at the Bank and Sand Gulch campgrounds.

“We are offering reservations in response to the increased demand at the site over the past few years,” said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. “With the reservation system in place, campers can know that a site will be waiting for them prior to traveling to the campground.”

These campgrounds are just north of Cañon City. Both are well-known destinations for rock climbers.

The Bank campground was renovated in 2019, it has 31 individual campsites and two group sites that can fit up to 20 campers each. Both group sites and 17 individual sites are ADA accessible.

The Sand Gulch campground has 16 individual sites and one group site. One individual site and the group site are ADA accessible.

For individual sites, campers can make reservations up to 14 days in advance. Group sites can be reserved up to 90 days in advance.

For now, approximately half of the sites at both campgrounds are reservable.

In addition to reservations, campsites in both campgrounds will be available on a first-come, first-served, night-by-night basis.

Campers can only stay in the campground for 14 days, whether reserved or not.

To make reservations, visit the Recreation.gov website or call (877) 444-

6777.

For more information on the campgrounds, click here.

Campers are asked to bring their own water and manage their own trash because water and trash services will not be available on-site at either campground.