One woman killed in early morning shooting Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman is dead following an early morning shooting, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Officers responded to a crash in the 3500 block of South Chelton Loop around 3:53 a.m.

https://twitter.com/CSPDPIO/status/1365678873774592001

When they arrived, officers found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Due to the nature of the incident, CSPD's Violent Crimes Section has taken over the investigation, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.